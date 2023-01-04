(Image/ Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)

Construction continues: January closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

The closures are apart of construction taking place on Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4

Construction is continuing into the new year on the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 that will see evening and midnight closures on the Trans-Canada during January.

These closures will either be 30 minute delays on specific delays or a full closure that will last two hours or more.

Starting on Jan. 4, until the end of the month, there will be daily delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. amd 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Full closures will take place much later at night beginning at 10 p.m. till midnight, then midnight till 7 in the morning.

Drivers should expect that speed-limits will be enforced and traffic will be directed by on-site workers.

