Construction to begin on Pelmewash Parkway

Construction is set to begin on Pelmewash Parkway in April.

The spring/summer improvements will be made to the road to transform the corridor from its former use as a highway into “an amenity-rich multi-modal corridor and integrated linear park space,” said the District of Lake Country.

Multi-use path, roadworks, parking and recreation amenities are expected to be complete by the end of August. Landscape restoration will be complete by the end of October. Phase 1 of the construction consists of: removal and disposal of some existing asphalt, Road realignment, including some new road construction, asphalt repair and resurfacing as well as landscaping enhancements.

A neighbourhood meeting, for area residents, with the contractor to introduce the project team and gather feedback on potential issues of concern will be held March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Visitor Information Centre at Gatzke Orchards, said the district.

The construction speed zone will be limited to 20 km/hr.

A Communications Plan and a Traffic Management Plan will be implemented to keep affected residents, businesses and schools informed and mitigate construction impacts on lifestyle and travel (notices will be hand delivered to residents in the affected area on March 22, 2018).

Certain road access restrictions will be in place to keep the public safe and allow the contractor to complete the work as quickly as possible in order to minimize disruption, said the district.

Flag personnel, fencing, signage and barricades will be put in place to restrict access to the work zone. Road access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the construction period although driveway access may be restricted at times for specific work.

The contractor will return the traffic flow to two-way at the end of each workday and will avoid working on weekends unless required.

Detours and signage will be displayed so alternative routes can be taken to avoid the area of construction. Oyama Road along the east side of Wood Lake and Hwy 97 will likely be the best routing choices to avoid the construction zone and any travel delays, said the district.

The old highway comes under district jurisdiction from the province at the end of August 2018.

Project information and updates will be available online.

