Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Pierre Poilievre hold a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 29, 2020. The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue. Barrett, the Tory ethics critic, says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy. In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives want an anti-corruption committee to probe WE Charity controversy

Conservatives plan to press House of Commons ethics and finance committees to resume looking at the matter

The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue.

Tory ethics critic Michael Barrett says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy.

In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter.

They say the proposed new anti-corruption committee could soon take over the probe of the Liberal government’s choice of WE Charity to administer the the multimillion-dollar Canada Student Service Grant program.

Opposition MPs have been grilling the government for months over the now-abandoned program because of WE Charity’s close connections to the families of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau, the recently departed finance minister.

The Liberals have consistently said it was federal public servants who recommended the grant program be administered by the youth group, but the Conservatives say there are still unanswered questions.

“Canadians deserve answers,” Barrett told a news conference Monday. “We deserve accountability.”

The office of Liberal House leader Pablo Rodriguez noted that Trudeau, his chief of staff, the clerk of the Privy Council and various public servants have already appeared at committee.

The government will remain focused on protecting the health and safety of the public, the office said, adding: “Canadians deserve better than the Conservatives’ partisan games.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of CanadaCoronavirusLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five hours from Fintry to Vernon on one wheel
Next story
Rich get richer, poor poorer: Report says pandemic intensified economic disparities

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Appeal for new trial by West Kelowna man convicted of rape dismissed

Jeremey Robert Czechowski was convicted in 2019

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RCMP

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read