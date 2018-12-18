Congestion on William R. Bennett Bridge

A car crash has caused delays for Northbound traffic

Update 2:39 p.m.

Traffic is moving once again.

Original

If you are headed into Kelowna from the South.

A crash on the William R. Bennett Bridge has traffic lined up in both Northbound lanes on the bridge.

Four vehicles may be involved in the accident that is causing congestion.

Emergency services are en-route.

There is no further information available at this time.

