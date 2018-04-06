Community chaplain Chuck Turner (left) and John Howard Society volunteer Eric Denison clean up garbage near the train station plaza in downtown Vernon Friday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

A conversation about sprucing up downtown Vernon ahead of summer resulted in a strong turnout Friday morning for the Downtown Community Clean-Up.

The event was the brainchild of Partners in Action, Social Planning Council, Community Safety Office and the Downtown Vernon Association, and drew more than 50 volunteers to clean up garbage and debris from the downtown core between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

“We put feelers out and the community grabbed onto them very quickly and we had full commitment within a week,” said Susan Lehman, executive director of the DVA.

“This morning we’ve had more than 50 volunteers show up. Our alleys look great. We’ve had participants from the city, business and community members and representatives from every social agency in town.”

Among the participants were Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Upper Room Mission co-executive director Lisa Anderson.

“We’re all trying to do a little bit to help clean up the city,” said Anderson. “We found garbage, recycling, a few sharps (needles), and we’re excited we can get it off the streets and into the dumpsters.”

Volunteers were treated to a pancake breakfast by the Lions Club.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (centre) was among the more than 50 volunteers who showed up Friday morning for the Downtown Community Clean-Up. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey
Next story
Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Just Posted

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day coming back

The annual Kelowna free family event is back for the 13th year on April 29

Ballet Kelowna wraps up 15th season

A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed on May 1 and 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

Winery lounge approved by Lake Country council

50th Parallel Estate Winery’s proposal for a lounge and special event area has been endorsed

Armstrong teen’s killer to be sentenced in June

Matthew Foerster will be in a Vernon courtroom June 4 to 6

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place across the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

12-year-old dog recovering following attack

Community gives supportive gifts to Pierlot family in response to attack

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

Most Read