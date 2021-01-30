Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing

Over $80k raised in less than a day for Okanagan woman injured skiing

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. (GoFundMe)

Over $80,000 has been raised in less than a day for a Lake Country woman left paralyzed after a skiing incident.

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic.

According to a GoFundMe, which is now going viral, Colero’s spirit continues to shine despite the suffering she is experiencing.

“Doctor’s have told Brita and Sandy that their life is about to get very expensive,” reads the fundraiser statement. “Barring a miracle, Brita will not regain use of her legs and while she can expect to have independence, she requires the use of specialized equipment and support services.”

Currently, the Lake Country woman has use of her left arm, but movement of her other arm is limited.

Modifications will be needed to make her home more accessible, before she and her family can move into a full accessible home. They will also require new accessible vehicles to transport Colero.

The fundraiser, started by a close friend, believes the family should be able to focus on rehabilitation, not funding, in a time like this.

“Let’s take this opportunity to make sure they don’t have to worry for a moment where the money will come from and ensure Brita has everything she needs to live a full and meaningful life when she returns home to Lake Country.”

Colero thanked everyone who can give, and also those who can’t.

“To anyone who is not able to participate in this, or feels any obligation or guilt, please consider praying and loving well as your contribution to bringing me home,” she said.

