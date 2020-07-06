CP Rail confirmed that two trains in the process of making a train meet collided, resulting in a derailment of seven cars. (CP Rail photo)

Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden

The derailment occurred Sunday night, according to a statement from CP

Seven empty cars of an eastbound train derailed following a collision at Palliser, between Golden and Yoho National Park, Sunday, July 5.

The Golden Star confirmed with the CP Golden yard the incident took place Sunday, July 5, around 7:45 p.m.

A westbound freight train came into contact with the tail end of an eastbound freight train while in the process of making a train meet just east of Golden. CP immediately dispatched response personnel to the site.

One employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The individual was treated and released, according to a statement from CP.

No dangerous goods were involved, CP said.

The cause is currently under investigation.

CP Rail

