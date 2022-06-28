Collision on Highway 97 near Kelowna at same location as fatal motorbike crash

The crash was located near Old Vernon Road

A two vehicle collision at the same spot a motorcyclist died in a crash last week, was blocking Highway 97 near Old Vernon Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3 p.m., north and south bound lanes were impacted by the crash.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Traffic was slow going in the area.

On June 23, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene.

