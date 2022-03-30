Collision on Highway 33 impacting Kelowna traffic

A two vehicle collision is impacting commuter traffic on Highway 33 to Rutland.
The collision between a blue SUV and a truck occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on March 30.
The SUV will require a tow-truck.
One lane of traffic is closed between Gerstmar and Mills. Northbound traffic is congested as a result of the closure.
An ambulance, fire truck and a police car are at the scene.
No serious injuries have been reported.
