Stephen Witvoet is facing 14 counts of sexual assault. (Contributed)

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

The governing body of the College of Physical Therapists of B.C. has placed additional restrictions on a Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, has been on trial since May on two counts of sexual assault but, as of Wednesday, June 26, is now facing 14 counts of sexual assault while he was treating female patients.

Before new charges were laid, Witvoet was prohibited from treating female patients of any age. On Tuesday, July 2, the college said it is now further limiting Witvoet’s scope of practice pending the outcome of their investigation.

Related: College investigates Vernon physiotherapist

Now, a total of seven limitations have been set by the college. Among the new conditions is that he “must keep a door or curtain open at all times when treating male patients.”

He is also prohibited from acting as a physical therapist toward females outside a clinical setting; he must notify the college of all locations he practices physical therapy services to male patients; whenever he provides physical therapy services to male patients, he must post a notice in a conspicuous place in the reception area and treatment room stating his prohibition from providing treatment to female patients; he must submit a monthly list to the college of patient names and confirm the male genders to whom he has provided physical therapy services; and must cooperate with random site-based audits at the college’s discretion to ensure his ongoing compliance with these terms.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Vernon between 2009 and 2016. Witvoet has been practicing in Vernon since 2005.

He was arrested in Vernon on June 10. His next appearance in court takes place Wednesday, July 10.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Related: Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Related: Potential witnesses sought in Vernon physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire
Next story
More meter beaters on the lose in Kelowna

Just Posted

Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

Cherry season in the Okanagan is taking a hit, farmers are trying to stay positive

Locals excel at Okanagan tennis tournament

Lake Country’s Antonio Braz won his division at the 106th Annual Canada Day tournament

More meter beaters on the lose in Kelowna

It’s estimated 85 parking meters were broken over Canada Day weekend

Downtown Kelowna to feature new art market this summer

The Kelowna Art Market will run in July and August every Thursday and Friday starting this weekend

Liberal Party candidate acclaimed for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy will be acclaimed at a celebration tonight

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

Fraser Valley woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Most Read