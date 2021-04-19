Coldstream water works force road closure

Some rail trail enthusiasts and other commuters will have to take the long away around to access Westkal Road Thursday.

Due to the installation of water utility services, the District of Coldstream will be shutting down a portion of Westkal Road on April 22. The road will be closed in the 13100 block of Westkal Road. The road will be closed to through traffic between Kalamalka and Kick Willie Loop roads from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic control will direct motorists at the intersections of Westkal and Kick Willie roads and Westkal and Kalamalka roads.

Those used to travelling Westkal to access the Okanagan Rail Trail parking lot near Kick Willie Loop will need to take the alternate route off College Way and onto Kick Willie.

