Coldstream skatepark’s weeks-long shutdown due to improvement projects

Work underway in Creekside Park and Athletic Park to close amenities for several weeks

An irrigation replacement project will close the skatepark, lacrosse box and playground in Coldstream for more than three weeks Sept. 27.

The gates to Creekside Park will be locked until Oct. 18 due to safety concerns. Signage will be posted at the accesses.

The pathway at Coldstream’s Athletic Park will also be closed for nearly one month as the Regional District of North Okanagan removes and replaces the perimeter path in its entirety.

