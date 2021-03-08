The District of Coldstream is expected to give first two readings to its five-year financial plan bylaw at its regular meeting Monday, March 8. The plan includes a proposed 1.4 per cent tax hike for residents(Morning Star file photo)

Coldstream proposes small tax hike

Five-year financial plan to be presented at meeting includes 1.4 per cent hike for 2021

Coldstream residents could be looking at adding $35 in additional taxes for municipal purposes this year.

District staff will present council with the five-year financial plan bylaw for 2021-25 at its regular meeting Monday, March 8, and first two readings of the plan are to be considered. If passed, that would bring the proposed budget to the public process.

The operational increase represents a 1.4 per cent potential tax increase, meaning for the average residential property (value of $670,423), the hike equates to about $35.

The operational budget was first presented on Jan. 18 at the finance committee meeting, but director of financial administration Pat Higgins said certain revenue and expense amounts have been refined as more accurate information has come available since first presented.

The capital budget was also presented to council who authorized the 2021-25 capital projects be included in the five-year financial plan, though $40,000 for a sprinkler protection unit was taken out.

All capital projects will be funded through grants, reserves and debt.

READ MORE: Clash of petitions over 3-way stop in Coldstream


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass killer showed off his ‘military’ style gun, claiming it was for movie
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Just Posted

Fire truck.
Reports of brush fire in Vernon just a slash pile

Fire reported off Silver Star Road Monday afternoon

Noah Vaten(left) smoking a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Accused Kelowna killer ‘blacked out’ on cocaine, kicked cop shop window looking for help

Video of Noah Vaten’s interrogation shown during manslaughter trial details night of Canada Day killing in the accused’s own words

The goal of the group is to help women owned businesses recover from the pandemic and to assist women to become angel investors and women owned or co-owned businesses to better access capital.
Okanagan women’s investor fund launched to aid women-owned businesses

Twenty-five women have formed a new Okanagan angel investment fund

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle collision Sunday, March 7, shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Coldstream on Highway 97 at College Way that sent one driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Coldstream collision sends one to hospital

Two vehicles involved in collision Sunday, March 7, at Highway 97 and College Way

The District of Coldstream is expected to give first two readings to its five-year financial plan bylaw at its regular meeting Monday, March 8. The plan includes a proposed 1.4 per cent tax hike for residents(Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream proposes small tax hike

Five-year financial plan to be presented at meeting includes 1.4 per cent hike for 2021

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses after 2 different reports of man chasing children in Kelowna

Both incidents occured around Dougall Road in Rutland

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

It's tick season in South Okanagan.
Tick season has started in South Okanagan

A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease

Most Read