Coldstream opens council meetings to public

Moves made by provincial health officer to health order allow for people to return to chambers to watch proceedings

Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public.

The move comes after B.C.’s provincial health officer amended a health order regarding gatherings and events. Members of the public, including the media, can attend council meetings and public hearings within a defined set of parameters.

Those include:

• Indoor gatherings at a maximum number of 50 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater;

• Physical distancing is no longer mandatory; and

• Mask wearing is recommended in indoor public spaces for all people 12 and older who are not yet fully vaccinated (proof of vaccination is not required).

Hand sanitization supplies and washroom facilities will be provided for the public and will be clearly designated.

If you want to attend a council or committee meeting, seating is first-come, first-serve. If you can’t be there in person, the district will continue with virtual meetings through Zoom following the current protocols.

For more information on council meetings and electronic attendance please visit www.coldstream.ca.

