Coldstream construction closes Okanagan Rail Trail parking

Some key summer spots are being closed for the remainder of the season and into the fall.

Road work along Westkal in Coldstream will see the road, as well as the Rail Trail parking lot, closed for several months starting July 21.

Westkal Road, south of the Kickwillie intersection, will be closed during construction, except for local traffic. The nearly $1 million road improvement project is expected to take place until November.

But once finished, the project is expected to provide more access for those looking to enjoy the lake.

According to a District of Coldstream March 2021 report, the design will incorporate seven on-street parking spots. This is in addition to the five stalls that currently exist in front of three different lake accesses on Westkal.

“No further parking spots can be accommodated without extensive engineered retaining walls, which are well outside of the proposed budget,” Urban Systems said in its report. “Additionally, the RDNO has indicated they are not interested in retaining walls in the rail corridor.”

Chapman Industries Ltd. is the prime contractor for the project, which is driven by stormwater drainage improvement. A typical stormwater system (catch basins, manholes and underground piping) is not currently in place along the roadway.

