A cart with a homeless person’s belongings waits outside the makeshift shelter in a Main Street alley. (Western News file photo)

A cart with a homeless person’s belongings waits outside the makeshift shelter in a Main Street alley. (Western News file photo)

Cold weather shelter opens in Penticton for those experiencing homelessness

There is still nowhere for people to warm up during the day, says shelter operator

The Church of Nazarene has opened as an extreme weather response shelter in Penticton to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the frigid cold temperatures soon to hit the Okanagan.

The temperature is supposed to dip down to -18 C on Wednesday night with most nights hovering below -12 C.

“We have been funded to provide an Extreme Weather Response Shelter. The shelter opens when cold temperatures, or a combination of cold and precipitation put the homeless at extreme risk,” said Tony Laing, CEO of Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) that runs the Compass Court and Victory Church shelters.

The ​PDSCL and Friendship Centre jointly manage and staff the shelter at Church of the Nazarene during these cold snaps. The RCMP and various other groups are officially notified when the shelter is designated to open.

The Victory Church shelter has 42 winter shelter beds which are usually full, said Laing.

“Church of the Nazarene can accommodate 15 to 20 more individuals. So far, this has been adequate,” he added.

Church of the Nazarene, located on Jermyn Ave., is the only space PDSCL could find, he said.

“But it is only open at night. There is nowhere for the homeless to warm up during the day,” said Laing.

According to 100 Homes Penticton, since 2016 over 350 people have secured housing and support through providers in the city, yet there are still over 100 people un-housed and over 140 on the supportive housing registry.

READ MORE: 100 More Homes Penticton says more support needed for complex needs

ALSO READ: Penticton Chamber backs city’s request for audit of BC Housing


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

homeless housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect
Next story
Weapons seized in Okanagan traffic stop

Just Posted

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

A fire at a homeless camp in Polson Park was extinguished by Vernon firefighters early Monday Feb. 8. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Fire sparked at homeless camp in Vernon park

Camp stove used to keep warm lit tent on fire early Monday morning

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Most Read