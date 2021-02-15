Cold weather ends, but snow expected throughout the week in Kelowna

Environment Canada forecasts around five centimetres of snow in Kelowna on Monday

Clouds loom over a snowy Enterprise Way out front of the Kelowna Capital News office on a gloomy Family Day Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

While the frigid temperatures that loomed in the Okanagan Valley over the past week may be leaving, the snow is just beginning to fall in Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan made it through the cold stretch without a lick of snow at the valley bottom, but as temperatures rise back above 0 C, the region might not stay so lucky.

According to Environment Canada, around five centimetres of snow is anticipated on Monday. And even though temperatures are as much as 10 degrees warmer than last week, snow and flurries are expected throughout much of the week.

However, when compared to the rest of the province, the Central Okanagan is getting off a little easy. In the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island, up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in certain areas on Monday.

For more information on what to expect this week, visit weather.gc.ca.

