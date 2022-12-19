Cold closes backside of Vernon’s ski hill

Skiers and boarders won’t be able to hit the backside of SilverStar Mountain Resort for a few days.

The cold snap has forced the hill to close Putnam Creek Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 19-21). The closure is necessary due to safety, as it takes a lot longer for patrol to rescue someone from the backside.

“Bring the long johns – it will be extremely cold over the next several days in the wake of an arctic front,” the resort said.

Monday’s temperatures will see a high of -19 C with a trace of flurries.

More snow, three to seven centimetres, is expected Tuesday with a high of -16 and a low of -27.

The resort offers some tips on how to ski comfortably during this cold snap:

– Layer up! (even the pups are!)

– Take lots of breaks inside to warm up

– Get some hand and toe warmers from Evolve

– Wear a full-face balaclava, no bare skin!

– Do short laps on the gondola

– See our team in Double Diamond to get a fresh cold-weather wax for your skis or board

