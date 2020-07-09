Vernon Proms’ 2020 motto. (Vernon Proms)

Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

Vernon and Kelowna residents are about to experience uplifting live music, as the fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival goes ahead, albeit with safety modifications.

This year’s Vernon Proms will run from July 10 to August 6.

With many music festivals and concerts cancelled, organizers of the classical music festival were able to find another way to keep concert-goers and musicians safe with a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Vernon and Kelowna.

All events will be limited to 50 people, as required by the province’s health officers. All audience members are also encouraged to wear masks or face shields, with masks and face shields provided at the venue for those who don’t have their own.

The festival will feature classical music, jazz and easy-listening pieces. Okanagan musicians will perform, including contralto LLYnn McMurtry with All the Wild Worlds, a newly-commissioned song by Penticton composer Nicholas Ryan Kelly, a string trio rendition of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations by Cvetozar Vutev, Ashley Kroecher, and Martin Krátký, Medieval and Renaissance music with soprano Tracy Fehr, a recital by pianist Alison d’Amato featuring Brian Martin as narrator, an Opera Kelowna concert, and Vernon Proms’ traditional all-Bach concert.

This year’s festival features impromptu concerts at parks and beaches, with the Singers’ Club meeting for weekly masterclasses with various vocal teachers.

For more information on the festival’s schedule, visit Vernon Proms’ website.

READ: Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Just Posted

Kelowna woman fights off nighttime intruder

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter on Richter Street

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Project starts Monday, July 13, in Coldstream between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop

Ex-Vernon Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

COVID-19: Fundraiser launched to keep Okanagan restaurant afloat

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Little Tex Restaurant with a goal of $25,000

South Okanagan RCMP member speaks out against criticism

Police have been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Most Read