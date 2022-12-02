Former mayor Colin Basran, former councillor Ryan Donn, and current councillor Luke Stack are named in the judgement by Supreme Court Justice Lisa Warren. (Black Press file photo)

Former mayor Colin Basran, former councillor Ryan Donn, and current councillor Luke Stack are named in the judgement by Supreme Court Justice Lisa Warren. (Black Press file photo)

Civil court date coming for former Kelowna mayor and councillor, current councillor

Supreme court judge allows cross-examination over their part in a council decision in 2021

A former Kelowna mayor and councillor, along with a current councillor, will find themselves in civil court over a council decision they were part of more than a year ago.

A motion to approve a new beach park along Watt Rd. was carried during the July 12 council meeting, which Colin Basran, Ryan Donn and current Coun. Luke Stack voted in favour. Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only vote against. The decision designated eight waterfront properties as future park space in the Official Community Plan (OCP).

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves plan to look into new beach park at Watt Road

Several Watt Rd. residents opposed the decision and took the city to B.C. Supreme Court.

A recent judgement by Madam Justice Lisa Warren said the petitioners will be allowed to cross-examine Basran, Donn, and Stack regarding their intentions in voting in favour of the designation.

“I am satisfied that I should exercise my discretion to order cross-examination of Mr. Donn, Mr. Stack and Mr. Basran on the issues of their motivations in supporting the eight-lot proposal and whether they were influenced by Mr. Donn in this respect,” stated Justice Warren. “This would include, but not necessarily be limited to, cross-examination on any communications they had with Mr. Donn on the topic of designating Watt Road properties as park.”

The document did not indicate when the cross-examinations might take place.

Justice Warren’s entire judgement can be found here.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna proposes 4 per cent property tax hike for 2023

