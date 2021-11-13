City of Vernon warns people to take care on roads as days get darker

The City of Vernon is reminding residents to take care on the roads as the days get darker. Nov. 12, 2021. (Unsplash)

The City of Vernon is reminding residents to proceed with caution on roads as the days get darker.

“We’re heading into the time of year when collisions with people walking and cycling are more common,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator. “Fortunately, there are simple things we can all do to keep these activities safe and enjoyable year-round.”

Drivers are reminded to keep their heads up at all times, especially near bike lanes or pathways, downtown and in low light.

• Scan for pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter riders before moving through an intersection.

• Always shoulder check before turning right.

• Be aware that people can ride in both directions on multi-use pathways and on the 30th street cycle track.

Being considerate on the road is especially important during the colder months.

“When you pass someone walking or riding on the road, keep in mind that they may need to move further from the curb to avoid puddles or debris and give them extra space,” said Broadbent.

Cyclists are advised to layer up for dropping temperatures and use a strong white headlight and red taillight. Be prepared to take a quieter route such as a multi-use path or quiet street and adjust your speed. Ride at least one metre from the curb to avoid wet leaves or puddles that can cause a spill. Studded winter tires are recommended for colder months.

Wearing bright or reflective clothing while you walk, bike, or ride a scooter will make you more visible. And for dog walkers, reflectors or lights on pets’ collars will help keep them safe. Reflectors for people and pets are available for free from the Community Safety Office located at 3010 31st Avenue.

For more information, visit www.vernon.ca/headsup.

