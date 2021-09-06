City of Vernon upgrading storm infrastructure near VJH

Work begins Tuesday, Sept. 7, on 31st Street between 18th and 21st Avenues; expected to be done in 10 days

Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff and visitors, along with Mission Hill residents, should keep in mind a partial road closure that begins Tuesday, Sept. 7.

A portion of 31st Street between 18th and 21st Avenues (except for local traffic and BC Transit) will be closed for the upgrading of storm infrastructure.

“We expect this project to be completed by Sept. 17,” said the city in a release. “Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.”

If you are traveling in the area, please remember to slow down and adhere to all traffic control devices.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being completed.

