Salmon Arm Council will be considering on March 10, 2021 approval of the placing of a notice warning of building bylaw infractions on a local property. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Council will be considering on March 10, 2021 approval of the placing of a notice warning of building bylaw infractions on a local property. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm takes action on reported building bylaw infractions

If final approval given by council, notice will alert prospective buyers to outstanding issues

It’s likely that a notice regarding infractions of Salmon Arm’s building bylaw will be filed on the title of a residence at 2240-26th Ave. NE.

The two infractions are failure to request a final house inspection and failure to obtain a retaining wall permit.

Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits & licensing, provided a report to the March 1 meeting of the development and planning committee which listed a chronology dating to 2015.

He said a building permit to construct a single family residence was issued Nov. 03, 2015 to owner Sergei Grigorjew with a subsequent permit to construct a secondary suite issued Aug. 18, 2016. Inspections proceeded as normal up to and including the insulation and vapour barrier.

In June 2016 an occupancy inspection was completed and a substantial list of safety related items was recorded, Roy reported. In November 2016 a provisional occupancy certificate was issued, although a number of the outstanding deficiencies remained.

In November 2017 the building permit expired and it was discovered a retaining wall had been built without a building permit.

The building permit was renewed in February 2018 and remained inactive until it expired in November 2019.

In March 2020 an inspection was arranged and revealed little progress had been made on the outstanding deficiencies, Roy said. The final item on the chronology was Feb. 5, 2021, the deadline for the owner to address outstanding issues.

Mayor and council voted unanimously on March 1 to send the issue to the next council meeting for a final decision.

Once registered on title, the proposed notice would warn prospective buyers of the bylaw infraction. The notice on title could be removed if all outstanding issues were rectified and the fee paid.

Contacted in order to respond to the city’s proceedings, Grigorjew declined to comment.

Read more: Building permits boom in Salmon Arm during January 2021

Read more: Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HousingSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon RCMP add new downtown unit member
Next story
‘Bring your tent’: Protest planned in Penticton’s Gyro Park over winter shelter closure

Just Posted

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Sagmoen to make plea in two weeks for cop assault charge

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in Spallumcheen

(Courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire released from hospital

Crews arrived at the Ponderosa Rd. home to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Kelowna schools

Pearson Road Elementary, Rutland Senior Secondary confirm one case of the virus at each school

Lisa Jilg is pictured at her store with signs requesting the donation of items for those struggling with mental health challenges, and those experiencing homelessness. (Contributed)
‘He just wanted to be accepted’: Okanagan mother opens up about son’s fatal overdose

Judgment toward those with mental health challenges needs to stop, says West Kelowna mother

Jean Latval (left) and Elinor Turrill. (File photos)
Lumby community pillars to be honoured with commemorative bench

GoFundMe launched to help raise $2,500 to memorialize Jean Latval and Elinor Turril

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The man currently being sought by Oliver RCMP in connection to an assault and robbery at the BC Cannabis Store in Oliver. If you know the identity of the man, the RCMP would like to know. (RCMP)
South Okanagan police looking for man accused in robbery and assault at pot shop

The man allegedly assaulted an employee at the BC Cannabis Store

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

The Brooke Drive interchange is part of the Chase Four-Laning Project currently being worked on by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 four-laning in Chase expected to be tendered soon

Work already underway for Chase West phase of project

Shuswap Adventure Girl Sarah Tokarek has a particular passion for hiking trails around Blind Bay and the South Shuswap. (Contributed)
Shuswap mom helps others find their own outdoor adventures

Sarah Tokarek is Shuswap Adventure Girl, an online trail guide for the region

Most Read