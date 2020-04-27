Neighbours line both sides of Chamberlain Street in Victoria to sing together each night while practicing social distancing on April 22. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

City of Kelowna encourages residents to celebrate Neighbour Day — virtually

Kelowna’s fifth annual Neighbour Day celebration is May 3

Stay connected, but stay home.

That’s the message the City of Kelowna is sending to its residents as it moves its fifth annual Neighbour Day to a virtual platform.

Typically, neighbours would be encouraged to hold an event, introduce themselves to new neighbours or perform random acts of neighbourliness.

“We’ve been amazed to see how residents are finding creative ways to stay socially connected while physically distancing these last few weeks. From signs of encouragement in windows to colourful art projects on sidewalks, there are wonderful stories in our community and we want to hear about them,” said Tanya Sletten, the city’s community development coordinator.

The city has launched two new ways to celebrate Neighbour Day online this year:

  1. Share your stories of neighbourliness. “How has your neighbourhood come together (while maintaining physical distance) during this challenging time? How have you supported one another? Whether someone checked in on you, bought groceries for someone in need, organized a window walk, or wrote offers of support/encouragement with sidewalk chalk, we want to hear about all these kind gestures, both big and small. Share your stories or read about our amazing community members on the Strong Neighbourhoods Get Involved page.”
  2. Nominate your outstanding neighbours online. “We would like to thank neighbours who have gone above and beyond to support others in their neighbourhood and encourage others to lend a helping hand. The recognition is designed to celebrate acts of kindness and general neighbourliness. Outstanding neighbours will receive a certificate and will be recognized through city digital channels and at a year-end event, if permitted.”

“Despite the fact that we can’t physically get-together, we still want to provide opportunities for our residents to celebrate their neighbourhoods and the people that make it a great place to live,” said Sletten. “These tough times have really showed us the importance of relying on your neighbours and those around you for support.”

To learn more about Neighbour Day, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

