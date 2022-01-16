City of Armstrong launches new-look website

Address remains the same; site looks to improve overall experience for residents, users

The City of Armstrong has launched a new website at the same address (cityofarmstrong.bc.ca).

Same address, new look.

The City of Armstrong has launched a new rebuilt and redesigned website.

The new site features user-friendly navigation, modern aesthetic, and a significant content review and rewrite including innovative mobile-phone features, an emergency alert bar, an expanded homepage with news, events calendar, quick access links and beautiful imagery.

Cheeky Monkey Media was contracted to redesign the site and provide ongoing maintenance, website updates and to integrate any future new website/web design practices to continue to meet the community’s needs.

“The website had not been refreshed in many years, so it was time for us to consider how we could improve the experience for everyone,” said City of Armstrong corporate officer Nicole Cressman. “This new website was designed to ensure it was easy for users to navigate and to improve the city’s overall communication to the public.”

Armstrong chief administrative officer Dawn Low said it’s important to have a robust website to provide information to the public and provide another way for the public to communicate with council.

“Staff worked hard on the project,” said Low. “They are excited to provide these opportunities and encourage the public to watch the engagement features to evolve over next couple months.”

The website is located at the same address at https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/.

