Christmas dinner in West Kelowna

Christmas is coming to West Kelowna.

Christmas in our Community is the third annual event sponsored by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and Powers Creek Community Church, to help bring Christmas to West Kelowna’s friends and neighbours, according to the Gospel Mission.

It is being held at Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street, West Kelowna, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25., according to the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“There are many people who are without a home, alone or simply can’t afford to have a Christmas dinner,” said executive director Randy Benson of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. “We are grateful to be able to share a beautiful Christmas experience with everyone in our Westside community.”

The free event will have live music, entertainment, plus crafts along with a traditional roast beef dinner. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will provide and prepare the food while Powers Creek Community Church will provide the space, entertainment and volunteers, according to the shelter. The Central Okanagan Food Bank Westside helped to distribute tickets to the community. There are still plenty of tickets available and last minute guests are welcome.

Lead pastor Dave Barbour at Powers Creek Community Church said, “this event started three years ago as a way to bring people together and share in our community. We do what Jesus invited us to do. We want to bless people in the community.”

