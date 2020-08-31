The Christie Mountain wildfire has been determined by BC Wildfire Service to be caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire)

Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service announced their findings into the wildfire on Aug. 31

BC Wildfire Service has determined that lightning is the suspected cause of the Christie Mountain wildfire, which is currently estimated at 2,122.5 hectares in size.

The wildfire, which was discovered on Aug. 18, forced the evacuation of many homes.

READ MORE: Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

The Western News was notified of a rumour amongst some nearby residents that the fire was human caused. Allegedly some locals witnessed a group of individuals come running out of a ravine, hop into vehicles and drive away, near to the time when the fire was discovered.

Penticton RCMP has since confirmed that the group was identified and checked as they came down the hill by police, and it was presumed at the time the fire was not human caused. An update by BC Wildfire on Aug. 31 confirmed this.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews burning fuels to reduce Christie Mountain wildfire behaviour

Eleven BC Wildfire crew members have been assigned to mop up a small excursion, or ‘acceptable enlargement’ of the fire which requires minimum suppression efforts.

The fire status remains as ‘being held’, meaning sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries, under current weather conditions.

All previous evacuations have been rescinded.

The wildfire services is reminding residents and visitors to remain out of the restricted area, which includes the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and surrounding areas.

This comes as an increased number of people have been attempting to access parks and trails in the vicinity of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

Morning Start: London cabbies have to memorize literally everything

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day

The day recognizes the impact of overdoses in our communities and to remember those who have been lost

Armstrong Curling Club president wins provincial honour

Terri Nicholson is one of Curl BC’s two 2020 Club Volunteer of the Year winners

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service announced their findings into the wildfire on Aug. 31

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

One man dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

A man drove to hospital with the body of another man in the vehicle following the shooting

Civilians, fire crews douse Okanagan village brush fire

Blaze Saturday, Aug. 29, was close to spot where similar fire broke out Sunday, Aug. 23 in Lumby

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

Most Read