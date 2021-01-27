Chimney fire spreads to roof of Okanagan home

Fire crews had to return twice to the house and go through the roof to find the flames

Oliver fire department had to return twice to a stubborn house fire on Road 20 on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m., firefighters first went to the older home on Road 20 and Aspen St. to put out a chimney fire. Fire crews thought they had extinguished the blaze but were called back by the homeowner around noon.

“When we arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the home but we couldn’t find a fire,” said fire chief Rob Johnson. “Fire crews made access through the roof and ceiling where they did locate the fire.”

But the home had a new roof put on top of an old roof making it difficult to gain access.

“We spent several hours getting at the fire and knocking it down,” said Johnson.

The fire was put out by 3:30 p.m. There is a fair amount of water damage and fire damage.

The homeowner was present at the time. There were no injuries.

