(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Child dead after head-on vehicle collision near Logan Lake

RCMP say no further information is available and no updates are anticipated

A child has died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 97C near Foley Road south of Logan Lake.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18). Logan Lake RCMP said the extent of injuries for other occupants involved is unknown at this time.

BC Highway Patrol in Merritt has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, B.C. Coroners Service and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement Branch. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. RCMP say there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor.

There is a detour around the collision via Foley Road.

Police are reminding the motoring public that winter driving conditions are affecting travel in some areas of the province and to ensure you are prepared for changing conditions which can occur with little warning.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to call BCHP in Merritt at 250-378-4262 and quote file 2021-5574.

No further information is available and no updates are anticipated.

Previous story
Restoring supply chains, military aid top federal priorities for flood-ravaged B.C.
Next story
9 more deaths, 468 new COVID-19 infections in B.C. Thursday

Just Posted

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

The City of Vernon is asking motorists to slow down for the winter season as the first snow arrived Thursday, Nov. 18. The city says its winter crews are ready for the new season. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon road crews ready for winter season

A fund has been established through Community Foundation North Okanagan in memory of longtime Vernon lawyer Paul Nixon, who died in November 2020. The Paul Nixon Youth Legacy Fund was created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Nixon’s heart. This Saturday, Nov. 20, Nixon’s firm, Nixon Wenger Lawyers, will match the winning bid on a mountain lodge vacation package the company donated to the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction with a donation to the Nixon fund. (Photo submitted)
Vernon law firm helps build dreams with Rotary auction

A survey of Vernon School District staff members found that 92 per cent have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Metro creative stock)
92 per cent of Vernon school staff vaccinated: survey