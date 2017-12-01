CHBA Central Okanagan announces finalists for the 2018 Tommie Awards

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry”

Finalists for the city’s annual awards program that celebrates excellence in home building and renovation within the Central Okanagan, have been announced.

To be eligible for a Tommie Award, members of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of the Central Okanagan submitted entries that were built, renovated, developed, created and/or marketed during the period of Jan. 1, 2016 – Oct.15. The finalists and winners are selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals.

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry to support it,” said Kevin Santos, Tommie Awards Chair, in a press release.

“Its success is a testament to the hard work and efforts of the Canadian Home Builders Association, that works tirelessly to promote and showcase world class projects and communities. These have made the Tommie Awards what they are today.”

The 26th Annual Tommie Awards Gala will be held on Jan. 27, 2018 at the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel. A Champagne Reception will start at 5:00pm with the Program and Entertainment to begin at 6 p.m.

