Small group gathered in North Shuswap gets COVID-19 ticket

Chase RCMP issues ticket because individuals travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP issued a COVID-19 ticket in the North Shuswap last month.

In his December 2020 review, Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that officers were asked to go to a seasonal residence in Magna Bay on Dec. 13.

A complainant had reported that a group of people was partying at a cabin, in contravention of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Police discovered that five young adults had gathered there for the weekend, including three young men from Alberta who all live in different residences. Accompanying them were two young women from two different areas of B.C.

Kennedy said the group members were aware that none of them should have been there due to current provincial public health orders.

A violation ticket for $2,300 was issued.

