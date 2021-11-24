Chase RCMP find dog missing from Prince George about 600 kilometres away

Owner told officers dog stolen, 10-year-old Dachshund found at new home in Chase of former neighbour

Twelve-year-old Kody, a Dachshund-cross, was returned to his owner in Prince George after he was found by Chase RCMP at the home of a former neighbour of the owner who had moved to Chase, B.C. (Facebook photo)

A woman in Prince George who told police her dog was stolen was reunited with her pet after it was located about 600 kilometres away.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reported in a news release that a Prince George woman called on Nov. 13 to say that about two months ago, her beloved 12-year-old Dachshund-cross was stolen from her residence.

She told officers she suspected a neighbour who had moved away around that time took the dog, but the neighbour denied any involvement. Since then, the owner had been searching for the dog and posted photos widely on social media.

One social media post from the owner said the dog, Kody, had been missing since Sept. 26, 2021.

The woman told police she was contacted by a person from Chase who had information regarding the possible location of the dog. Police went to the Chase residence described and located the former neighbour and missing dog.

“The former neighbour denied stealing the dog. She said that the dog was all alone and jumped in her vehicle. Police seized the dog and facilitated his safe return to his owner,” read the news release

Kennedy said the dog owner did not want to lay charges; she simply wanted her dog back.

