Charles Horvath still missing after 31 years

Charles Horvath was last seen on May 26, 1989 in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

What happened to Charles Horvath on May 26, 1989 remains a mystery.

31 years ago today, Horvath went to the Orchard Park Royal Bank to cash a cheque, only to never be seen again. Still to this day, his disappearance is a mystery that baffles the Kelowna RCMP.

Horvath was from the United Kingdom and had been backpacking through Canada. He had only been in Kelowna for three weeks when he went to cash a cheque. He was staying at the Tiny Town Campground in Kelowna where police discovered his belongings and personal property, but Horvath was nowhere to be found.

Throughout the last 31 years Horvath’s mother, Denise Horvath-Allan, has never stopped looking for her son. COVID-19 restrictions have prevented her from travelling to Kelowna from the UK this spring, but she remains determined in her efforts to find her son.

“The circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious,” said Sgt. Paul Gosling of the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit.

“His family has never stopped looking for him, and neither have we. Someone knows what happened to Charles, and we’re asking them to come forward and help us solve this investigation.”

Anyone with any information about what happened to Charles Horvath can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

