Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with drugs found hidden in a vehicle which police seized and searched after a violent hit-and-run in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with drugs found hidden in a vehicle which police seized and searched after a violent hit-and-run in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Charges laid in Vernon over drugs found in hidden vehicle compartment

Vehicle was seized in connection with 2020 hit-and-run incident in Vernon

What began as an investigation into a violent hit-and-run more than 18 months ago has resulted in the approval of drug trafficking charges against a Vernon man.

While conducting a search of a vehicle suspected of being used in an October 2020 hit-and-run, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit discovered

An ongoing 2020 investigation into a violent hit and run has now resulted in the approval of drug trafficking charges against a Vernon man.

In October of 2020, while conducting a search of the vehicle used in the hit and run officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit discovered a secret compartment containing four kilograms of methamphetamine and four ounces of cocaine.

The ensuing investigation has now led to charges being laid against the registered owner of the vehicle.

Nabil Abdel-Kader, 29, was charged Jan. 11, 2022 by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada with one count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The charges in this case come after a long investigative process and demonstrates our commitment to targeting drug trafficking both the street level and in this instance, a much higher multi-kilogram level,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties find illicit drugs in hidden vehicle compartment

READ MORE: Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Previous story
Home destroyed in fire, Salmon Arm RCMP track footprints to unconscious man 2km away
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

Pandosy Waterfront Park is one of several projects the City sought input on through 2021 (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna residents help shape the city through virtual voices

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Hamlets in Vernon on Jan. 9, 2022. (Hamlets file photo)
COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Vernon care homes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with drugs found hidden in a vehicle which police seized and searched after a violent hit-and-run in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Charges laid in Vernon over drugs found in hidden vehicle compartment

Two concept plans have been prepared by City of Vernon staff for a proposed park at the old Kin Race Track site off 43rd Avenue and staff was prepared to discuss the plans at the regular meeting of council Jan. 10. But the matter was deferred two weeks as two councillors were absent. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon council defers discussions on Kin Race Track plans