CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

COVID-19 scams are still surfacing in the Central Okanagan.

And the Kelowna RCMP are cautioning people to keep their guards up.

The local detachment has fielded several complaints regarding a Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) text scam.

“In this scam a text message is sent to a phone indicating that the recipient had received a deposit for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and includes a link or attachment to follow,” reads a statement from the RCMP. “By clicking on the link the victim may either allow malware to be installed on their device or may be taken to a webpage where they will be asked to divulge personal information which will lead to identity theft.”

If you believe you’ve received such a message, the RCMP urges you not to open it and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

If you provided information and believe yourself to have been a victim of this scam:

Report it to your local police Call Equifax Canada (1-800-465-7166) Call TransUnion Canada (1-877-525-3823)

Coronavirus