Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 numbers increase slightly

Region recorded 139 cases of COVID-19 Jan. 10–16, more than the 110 identified the previous week

After weeks of decreasing weekly case counts, the Central Okanagan experienced a bump in COVID-19 cases last week.

BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data released Jan. 20, shows health officials identified 139 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan (Peachland through Lake Country) between Jan. 10 and 16. That’s a slight increase from the 110 recorded Jan. 3–9, but low compared to early December numbers that had the region exceeding 300 cases a week.

To the north, Vernon’s weekly case total dropped to 59 from the previous week’s 98, but Salmon Arm experienced an increase to 36 cases from 17. Kamloops also saw a significant uptick to 97 cases, compared to the previous week’s 62 and Merritt increased to 15 from 10.

To the south, numbers fell downwards severely. The South Okanagan (Oliver and Penticton) fell to 19 cases from the previous week’s 43. Kettle Valley also noted a decrease to four from nine. Penticton remained stable, noting 11 cases compared to the previous week’s 13.

In the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, where a cluster was recently declared, 140 cases were noted between Jan. 10 and 16. That’s more than two-thirds of the total 215 cases identified in the region since Jan. 1. Nearby 100 Mile House also recorded 24 cases. Both regions are made up of a mostly rural population.

Coronavirus

