Central Okanagan School District clarifies COVID-19 notification process

The district announced its first positive case of the virus at Kelowna Secondary School on Sunday

The Central Okanagan School District is continuing to work with Interior Health (IH) to ensure parents are informed when somebody within the school community tests positive for COVID-19.

The district announced a single case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary School on Sunday, Oct. 25.

“As demonstrated by the recent exposure at a school in our district, Central Okanagan Public Schools recognizes that both the school community and the broader community need to understand how district administration works with health authorities to communicate new cases of COVID-19 in school settings,” the district said in an Oct. 26 news release.

School officials confirm they are in constant contact with the health authority and work with them to monitor and communicate new developments.

“Our stringent safety protocols (including creating small learning groups and limiting student movement within schools) and detailed records help health authorities quickly trace contacts and provide clear direction to all contacts of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.”

The district also sent a flow chart outlining its communication process, which can be seen below:

SD23’s communications process for positive COVID-19 cases in the school district. (Contributed)

