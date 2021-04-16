Central Okanagan school board election set for June 26

Kelowna voters will go the polls to fill vacant Kelowna trustee seat

The by-election path has been set for those looking to fill a vacant Kelowna seat on the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

The open spot was created by the death of Rolli Cacchioni last month.

The candidate nomination information packages are now available, with a candidate information session slated for April 27, 5 p.m., at the Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road S.

The candidate nomination period begins May 22 and closes May 21.

The official campaign period will begin May 29 with the by-election voting day June 26.

Advance voting days will take place June 16 and 23 at Hollywood Road Education Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pending a provincial government ministerial approval order, it is expected the mail-in voting option will be included in the voting process.

READ MORE: Kelowna trustee by-election faces deadline date

Polling stations on voting day will be at Rutland Senior Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, École Kelowna Senior Secondary and École Dr. Knox Middle schools.

Coronavirus pandemic public health measures will be followed at each polling station.

Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer/CFO, said while it might look misleading to see Kelowna City Hall taking a lead role in the by-election organization, but he noted under the School Act that is a requirement.

“Municipalities are required to conduct an election on the school district’s behalf and that is what is occurring,” Stierman said.

Board of education chair Moyra Baxter said she has been questioned about that aspect, making it clear she doesn’t want all the by-election public information to just run through Kelowna City Hall.

“I don’t want the school district to not play a role in this. The nomination packages should also be available on the school district website and board office, including paper copies,” Baxter said, which Stierman confirmed would be the case.

Stierman added supporters of candidates or interested observers can listen in on the Zoom candidate information session, but those wanting to actively participate in the forum must pre-register, that information being available in the candidate information packages.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

byelection