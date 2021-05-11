Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society is looking for used cellphones to distribute among people who need access to help. (Pxhere photo)

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society is looking for used cellphones to distribute among people who need access to help. (Pxhere photo)

Central Okanagan non-profit looks for cellphones to help women fleeing violence

Women in abusive households need access to help, Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society says

Do you have an old phone you’re no longer using and don’t know what to do with?

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) will gladly take them.

COEFS put out a call on social media for used cellphones that they can then reuse and distribute among their clients as pandemic restrictions keep people at home and in some cases, in unsafe homes.

“Throughout this past year of COVID, and up until now, we’ve just continued to see increased risks for survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence,” COEFS community engagement and fundraising coordinator Mandy Glinsbockel said.

“When things were shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, one of the immediate needs we saw was getting phones and technology into the hands of community members at risk who were isolated in unsafe homes.”

She said this was possible thanks to community support and some grant funding but with pandemic restrictions dragging on and with more and more people reaching out for help, COEFS is trying to keep up.

“Clients are coming to us saying they have abusive partners who have destroyed their cellphones and eliminated that lifeline for them, which is such a critical thing for them to be able to access,” she said.

“We know many people upgrade their phones and don’t really end up using their old units, so we’re hoping people in the community can donate their used cellphones so we can get them into the hands of people in need.”

Glinsbockel said COEFS will accept any phones from any provider, as long as it still works and clients can use text and call features on it.

She added that COEFS’ callout for phones also comes at a time when the non-profit is seeing an all-time high of people in distress seeking help.

“What we initially saw wasn’t necessarily an increase in the number of clients, but an increase in the severity of cases and the severity of violence people are experiencing at home.”

“We did see an increase in clients this past July. We had our highest number of people reaching out to us, the highest we have seen in the history of the organization,” she said.

Typical monthly numbers see about 40 to 50 people reaching out for help, but Glinsbockel said they’re now seeing about 70 clients a month seeking help, with that number staying consistent into 2021.

She said many cases go unreported and not many are able to reach out for help, which is why COEFS thinks there are more women living in unsafe homes than they are seeing.

If you are interested in donating to COEFS, you can send them an email at info.efry@coefs.ca or call the office at 250-763-4613 to coordinate a time and a place to drop off the phones.

READ MORE: Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition says B.C. First Nation chief

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Next story
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police report outlines latest efforts to fight North Okanagan sex crimes

The local RCMP sex crimes unit has been involved in a number of investigations so far in 2021

Rutland Senior Secondary School. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Two Rutland schools exposed to COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Most Read