Central Okanagan Foundation announces new executive director

“This is a new chapter for both myself and the organization,” said new director

The Central Okanagan Foundation has named a new executive director.

Laurence East will be taking the reigns from Bruce Davies, who is retiring after holding the position for seven years.

“We are delighted to have Laurence joining our dedicated team at COF “stated Brian Sanders, board chair of the COF.“ After an extensive search, we are very fortunate to have recruited someone of Laurence’s capabilities and close connections to our community.”

East founded Metro Community, a Kelowna-based church, and for the past 12 years, building and developing the work among our community’s vulnerable population has been his passion.

“This is a new chapter for both myself and the organization,” said East. “The COF has an incredible legacy and my hope is to help lead it into ever greater things as we strive to ensure that our community is a more generous, just and equitable place to live.”

More information about the COF can be found at centralokanaganfoundation.org.

Most Read