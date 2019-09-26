Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

The start of fall has gotten off to a good start for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

In last weekend’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, Okanagan residents raised more than 46,000 lbs of food and nearly $1,0000 for the food bank.

Food bank volunteers picked up donations from across the Okanagan starting at 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 21. By 3 p.m., more than 46,000 lbs had been collected.

“Once again, our community has stepped up to show how much it cares,” said David Burgess, organizing chair of the Central and South Okanagan.

“It was heartwarming to see the small army of volunteers who pulled up to the food bank one after the other, their vehicles laden with food they had collected from their neighbours, all with big smiles on their faces. We can’t do everything, but we can all do something, and that something makes a big difference. This project makes our community stronger, it shows just how much people really care.”

READ MORE: Kelowna realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

READ MORE: Pathways, mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month in Kelowna

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.