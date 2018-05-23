Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission executive director Corie Griffiths has been elected to the board of the Local Government Management Association of B.C. —Image: contributed

Central Okanagan EDC boss to sit on provincial board

Corie Griffiths elected to Local Government Management Association of B.C. board

Corie Griffiths has added another job to her resume.

The executive director of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission has been elected to the 13-member Local Government Management Association of British Columbia board.

“I’m humbled to be elected to the Local Government Association of BC board of directors,” said Griffiths.

“The LGMA of B.C. provides leading training, tools and best practices that allow local government leaders in B.C. deliver excellence in service to their communities.”

The LGMA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting professional management and leadership excellence in local government.

Griffiths was elected to the board at the association’s annual general meeting May 16.

The Central Okanagan is well represented on the board with Mark Koch, Lake Country’s director of community services, currently serving as president.

