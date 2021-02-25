Celebrity dogs announce North Okanagan licence challenge

Regional District of North Okanagan hopes to licence 1,500 more dogs by March 5

Huxley, a shepher/mastiff mix, helps announce the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Join The Pack dog licence challenge, which wraps March 5. (Facebook photo)

Meet Charlie, a one-year-old chocolate lab/German shorthaired pointer mix who tries to convince every dog and human to be his best friend.

And then there’s Huxley, a soon-to-be three-year-old shepherd/mastiff mix who likes playing with his canine friends, chewing on sticks and running wild on hiking and snowshoe trails (where off-leash dogs are allowed).

Charlie and Huxley are the first two dogs to announce the Join The Pack dog licence challenge from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO is trying to get 1,500 more dogs licensed by March 5 with a total of 6,000 dogs licensed the overall goal, and every Friday on its Facebook page, the regional district is having a celebrity dog announce the week’s progress.

“If we see 1,500 more dogs licensed by March 5, every registered dog owner will receive 50 per cent off of a designer dog tag,” said RDNO communications manager Ashley Gregerson.

Charlie has two designer dog tags and looks forward to getting another if the challenge is met. Huxley also has a tag attached to his 100-pound frame around his neck.

If you’re a resident of the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Village of Lumby or Electoral Area B (Swan Lake-Commonage), Electoral Area C (BX-Silver Star) and a portion of Electoral Area D (within Lumby fire protection district), you are required to licence your dog.

“Don’t risk getting a $100-plus fine for having an unlicensed dog,” said Gregerson. “Licences are only $20 per year.”

There are three easy ways to license your dog:

In-person at the RDNO office, Coldstream municipal office or Lumby municipal office;

Over the phone at 1-855-249-1370 (toll-free);

Online – rdno.docupet.ca.

For more information, call the RDNO at 250-550-3700.

