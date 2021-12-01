People entering Canada need the ArriveCAN app. (Black Press Media File)

People entering Canada need the ArriveCAN app. (Black Press Media File)

CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

Regardless of how long or short the trip is, ArriveCAN app is still mandatory

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a “reminder” Wednesday, saying Canadians returning to the country need to use the ArriveCAN app, regardless of how long they were outside of the country.

The federal ArriveCAN app is mandatory for everyone, regardless if travellers enter by land, air, or sea. All travellers must use the application to submit information related to proof of vaccination and quarantine plan prior to arriving to Canada

Foreign nationals travelling for discretionary purposes may be denied entry into Canada if they do not submit their information on ArriveCAN.

RELATED: No wait at Peace Arch border as PCR test requirement removed for short trips

Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people registered under the Indian Act will not be denied entry if they do not have the ArriveCAN app, but they may be subject to fines and will not be eligible for the fully-vaccinated traveller exemption.

On Nov. 30, the federal government lifted a PCR test requirement for Canadians that visited the U.S. for less than 72 hours.

border agencyCOVID-19

Previous story
Outdoor Vernon skating rink reopening delayed by warm weather
Next story
PM cites achievent excellence for 3 Kelowna educators

Just Posted

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

Princeton town crews are working Dec. 1 to reinforce the Similkameen River dike. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Outdoor Vernon skating rink reopening delayed by warm weather

Vernon Vipers forward Nick Remissong crashes into Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane with help from Vees defenceman Owen Simpson during Penticton’s 4-3 come-from-behind BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 27, at Kal Tire Place. It would be Remissong’s last game with Vernon as he, two defencemen and future considerations were sent to the Merritt Centennials for two veteran players. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photgraphy)
Vernon Vipers shake up roster with huge trade