Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake (Vernon Morning Star)

Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake (Vernon Morning Star)

Caution urged with visible algae blooms on Wood Lake

Lake Country, RDCO, and Interior Health are monitoring the lake

The District of Lake Country is warning users of Wood Lake about potentially harmful algae.

Cautionary signs have been posted around the lake due to visible algae blooms.

The lake is being monitored in partnership with the regional district and Interior Health.

It is recommended for people and pets to avoid contact with algae blooms as they can have toxic effects.

READ MORE: Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesinteriorbcLake CountryWater

Previous story
About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide
Next story
Heavy rain in parts of B.C. a concern for flood-prone areas: River Forecast Centre

Just Posted

Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake (Vernon Morning Star)
Caution urged with visible algae blooms on Wood Lake

Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)
Public input sought for Lake Country recreation needs

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Fatigue and weather pause search for missing Kelowna woman and dog

Male Redwing Blackbirds have distinct patches of red on their wings (File Photo)
Celebrating fathers of all species around Kelowna

Pop-up banner image ×