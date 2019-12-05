BX-Swan Lake firefighters douse a mobile home fire on Meadowlark Road. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department currently on scene

A mobile home fire in a park on Meadowlark Road in the BX was extinguished just before noon on Thursday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of billowing smoke from a mobile home undergoing renovations in a park across from Swan Lake.

Four trucks, half a dozen firefighters and RCMP attended the scene.

A cat was pulled from the home, but did not survive after being treated with oxygen.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

READ MORE: Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

READ MORE: Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A BX Swan Lake firefighter rescues a cat from a mobile home fire on Meadowlark Road Thursday morning. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs
Next story
Democrats take major step in drafting articles of impeachment on Trump

Just Posted

West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study

A UBCO professor said nurses are conflicted with assisted deaths due to new end-of-life options

WATCH: Video shows Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Kelowna man loses appeal claiming he was too drunk to murder his roommate

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole until 2027

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught… Continue reading

Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department currently on scene

Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Accused pleads guilty to possession of images, lawyer argues for no jail time

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Morning Start: What if Jim Carrey was cast as Elf instead of Will Farrel?

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 05

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Grandparents raising children: Salmon Arm grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Most Read