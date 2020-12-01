Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

A feline now in the care of AlleyCats Alliance had to have its leg amputated after someone allegedly shot the cat with a pellet gun.

The cat had been limping around a rural property in Oliver for about a month before the homeowner managed to gain the trust of the grey feline.

After becoming friendly with the cat, the property owner managed to get the animal into a carrier and take it to Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

Following several X-rays, the vet discovered the cat had been limping because its knee had been shattered by a pellet and that other pellets were remaining in the animal’s body that was impossible to remove.

According to AlleyCats, the property owner affectionally named the feline Grey Man, who is now recovering after his surgery.

” Cats can live very happily with three legs and AlleyCats gave the go-ahead for the amputation,” stated Theresa Nolet, vice president of AlleyCats.

GreyMan is doing well and is able to live a healthy life even with the other pellets lodged in his body, but he will have to be an indoor cat as he is at a disadvantage and could be an easy target for predators.

“This is where the heartbreak ends for Grey Man, he is now pain-free. We are now looking for a wonderful home indoors where he will be loved and cared for,” said Nolet.

AlleyCats is also hoping for donations to help cover the cost of Grey Man’s surgery.

Donations can be made by using PayPal, www.alleycatsalliance.org or by snail mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

