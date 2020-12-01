Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.

Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

A feline now in the care of AlleyCats Alliance had to have its leg amputated after someone allegedly shot the cat with a pellet gun.

The cat had been limping around a rural property in Oliver for about a month before the homeowner managed to gain the trust of the grey feline.

After becoming friendly with the cat, the property owner managed to get the animal into a carrier and take it to Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

Following several X-rays, the vet discovered the cat had been limping because its knee had been shattered by a pellet and that other pellets were remaining in the animal’s body that was impossible to remove.

According to AlleyCats, the property owner affectionally named the feline Grey Man, who is now recovering after his surgery.

” Cats can live very happily with three legs and AlleyCats gave the go-ahead for the amputation,” stated Theresa Nolet, vice president of AlleyCats.

GreyMan is doing well and is able to live a healthy life even with the other pellets lodged in his body, but he will have to be an indoor cat as he is at a disadvantage and could be an easy target for predators.

“This is where the heartbreak ends for Grey Man, he is now pain-free. We are now looking for a wonderful home indoors where he will be loved and cared for,” said Nolet.

AlleyCats is also hoping for donations to help cover the cost of Grey Man’s surgery.

Donations can be made by using PayPal, www.alleycatsalliance.org or by snail mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

READ MORE: AlleyCats in ‘Trouble’ and looking for donations

READ MORE: Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony
Next story
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Just Posted

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.
Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best lit houses make up annual tradition

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

This is the third year Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz have picked up cans in the backcountry and donated the proceeds to COSAR. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
Kelowna couple cleans forests for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz donated $3,200 to COSAR

The video was used for (KGH Foundation - YouTube)
Okanagan filmmaker, poet win at L.A. Film Awards

Spoken word artist Shane Koyczan wrote and filmmaker David Nault produced the commercial

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood during this pandemic. (Facebook photo)
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP officers attended two public COVID-19 demonstrations held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Organizer of Salmon Arm COVID-19 demonstration fined $2,000 by RCMP

Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read