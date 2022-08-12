Car rolls over off Kelowna’s Glenmore Road

A car rolled over off of Glenmore Road in Kelowna around 9:40 a.m Friday morning (Aug. 12).
The crash occurred around 2889 Glenmore Road, beside a pond.
Breaking – A car has rolled over off of Glenmore Road. Traffic is single lane alternating on Glenmore #Kelowna @kelownacapnews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/eSoEaUGA07
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 12, 2022
Everyone in the vehicle got out safely and were treated on scene.
Traffic was single-lane alternating in the area, though is now fully open.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.