A man was parking his car when he hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a wall. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Car crashes into Kelowna building

Emergency responders on scene of a single-vehicle accident

UPDATE:

A man was trying to park when he accidently hit the gas instead of the break.

He crashed his vehicle into the wall of a building and hit his head on the windshield.

He told RCMP he will drive himself to the hospital.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle crashed into a building behind the Evangelical Church on Bertram Road on Thursday morning.

Emergency responders and Rescue are on scene.

A KCN reporter is en route and more information is coming.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large
Next story
Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Kelowna Falcons sunk again in game two of series

The Falcons are on the final stretch of the season

Jay Leno is coming to West Kelowna for a one-night-only show

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business”

West Kelowna White Spot vandalized

The vandalists smashed windows and platers overnight

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Most Read