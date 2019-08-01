Car crashes into Kelowna building

UPDATE:
A man was trying to park when he accidently hit the gas instead of the break.
He crashed his vehicle into the wall of a building and hit his head on the windshield.
He told RCMP he will drive himself to the hospital.
ORIGINAL:
A vehicle crashed into a building behind the Evangelical Church on Bertram Road on Thursday morning.
Emergency responders and Rescue are on scene.
A KCN reporter is en route and more information is coming.
