Car crashes into building at Vernon’s Polson Park Mall

A vehicle crashed into a Royal Bank of Canada branch at Vernon’s Polson Place Mall Friday afternoon.
Police, fire and ambulance personnel were on scene around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18, where a silver Chevrolet sedan had jumped the curb and collided with the exterior of the bank.
It’s unknown whether there were injuries resulting from the crash. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.
