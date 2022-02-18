A vehicle crashed in to an RBC Royal Bank at the Polson Place Mall in Vernon Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A vehicle crashed in to an RBC Royal Bank at the Polson Place Mall in Vernon Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Car crashes into building at Vernon’s Polson Park Mall

The vehicle struck an RBC branch Friday afternoon

A vehicle crashed into a Royal Bank of Canada branch at Vernon’s Polson Place Mall Friday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were on scene around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18, where a silver Chevrolet sedan had jumped the curb and collided with the exterior of the bank.

It’s unknown whether there were injuries resulting from the crash. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
motor vehicle crash

